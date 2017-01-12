 Coming together for a celebration of comics – The Post

Coming together for a celebration of comics

Copenhagen Comics (photo: Malene Hald)
February 18th, 2017 7:00 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Copenhagen Comics
Feb 25-26, 10:00-18:00/17:00; Øksnehallen, Halmtorvet, Cph V; 100kr, under-15s 50kr, under-5s free adm; copenhagencomics.dk

Celebrating all types of comics from Manga to Disney to graphic novels to webcomics to cartoons, Denmark’s largest comic book festival gives you the opportunity to meet some of the artists behind your favourite characters, watch debates and take part in workshops.



Since its launch as Komiks.dk in 2004, the biennial event has been held six times, and on the last occasion in June 2015, it attracted 4,500 visitors.

Arguably the biggest draw is Nadia Khiari, a Tunisian cartoonist included on the BBC 100 Women list for 2016, whose work has come to prominence since the Arab Spring, which started in her homeland in 2011.

In her own words, she previously had “to suggest rather than to say” to avoid being thrown into prison and felt like she “was a zombie”. After the revolution it was like she had been reborn and drawing was like “screaming like a baby”.

Among the other cartoonists appearing in person are a British quartet that bring mainstream and alternative experience. Barry Kitson and Dave McKean both regularly draw for DC Comics, while Tom Gauld (You’re All Just Jealous of My Jetpack) and Garen Ewing (The Adventures of Julius Chancer – The Rainbow Orchid) are known for independent work.

Many might know Poland’s Grzregorz Rosinski as the main contributor to Thorgal and French couple Marie Pommepuy and Sébastien Cosset who draw together under the name of Kerascoët.


