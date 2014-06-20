Arla Food Festival

Aug 27, 10:00-18:00, Aug 28, 09:00-17:00; Øster Voldgade 4A, Cph K; 75kr each day; arla.dk; all ages

The two-day Arla Food Fest 2016 invites children and youngsters to take a close look at daily food items and to participate in an array of special dining activities. It’s time to awaken their taste buds and satisfy all their curiosity about food. After all, who else is going to cook for us in our old age?

Children will get to meet four cows, all of a different breed; make fresh sushi under the watchful eye of skilled professionals at Sticks’n’Sushi (after all, those knives can be sharp); fillet fish; and design and create food/drinks, using their imaginations as the most important ingredient.