Discovering the chefs of tomorrow

Grilled or fried? (photo: arla.dk)
August 26th, 2016 7:00 pm| by Junyi Qi
Arla Food Festival
Aug 27, 10:00-18:00, Aug 28, 09:00-17:00; Øster Voldgade 4A, Cph K; 75kr each day; arla.dk; all ages

The two-day Arla Food Fest 2016 invites children and youngsters to take a close look at daily food items and to participate in an array of special dining activities. It’s time to awaken their taste buds and satisfy all their curiosity about food. After all, who else is going to cook for us in our old age?

Children will get to meet four cows, all of a different breed; make fresh sushi under the watchful eye of skilled professionals at Sticks’n’Sushi (after all, those knives can be sharp); fillet fish; and design and create food/drinks, using their imaginations as the most important ingredient.



After a satisfying meal, kids can play minigolf to help their overstuffed stomach digest, become a fruit shooter using a giant slingshot loaded with berries, or let their bodies sway to funky music on the lawn-turned dancefloor.

Popular artists, such as Cisilia, Page Four and Nabiha, promise to drop by and fill the garden with live performances, bringing the festival to a boiling point.

Arla Food Fest has invited 1,500 pupils from grades 6-7 to roll up their sleeves and get their hands on flour dough one day before the official beginning as a festival warm-up.

The whole weekend is guaranteed to be one of sheer delight under the trees at Kongens Have, full of fantastic learning and dining experiences, surrounded by mesmerising melodies.

By the way, the first 400 Sunday ticket purchasers get a free Yoggi brunch.


