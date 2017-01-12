 Early-April Events: Harry’s showing off his wand – The Post

Early-April Events: Harry’s showing off his wand

(Photo courtesy of See-ming Lee)
March 31st, 2017 9:30 am| by TheCopenhagenPost
Sorcerous Spring Ball
April 1, 20:00; Sallingvej 61, Vanløse; 100kr

All the witches and wizards who never got their Hogwarts letters are cordially invited to a Harry Potter-themed party (Warner Bros has given its permission providing no trademarks are used!) to commiserate together. A night packed with magic awaits you. (CM)



(Photo: George Hodan)

Blodig Weekend and Market
April 6-8, market Sat 12:00-17:00; Cinemateket, Gothersgade 55, Cph K; 85kr

Welcome to the sixth edition of Copenhagen’s scariest film experience. In addition to offering thrilling movie experiences, you can purchase memorabilia, meet special guests and even get their autographs. (CM)

(Photo: Jorge Gonzalez)

CPH Int Improv Festival
April 10-16, 20:00; ICC Theatre and Cafe, Frederiksholms Kanal 2, Cph K; cphimprofestival.com

The world’s best improvisers will be coming over to Copenhagen to host unique workshops and perform at CIIF17. Some 23 teams from 11 countries are attending. Among the big names in town are Jason Shotts, Colleen Doyle and Will Hines. (CM)

(Photo: Artist Facebook Page)

Copenhagen Drummers
April 13, 15:00 & 20:00; Bremen Teater, Nyropsgade 39-41, Cph V; 255kr

Want to feel energised? Watch these boys ignite the stage and challenge the mundane with their unique and astonishing approach to drumming. The former Denmark’s Got Talent winners promise to astound you. (CM)

(Photo: Loppemark Ibella.dk)

Easter Flea Market
April 13 & 14, 10:00-17:00 & 10:00-16:00; Forum Copenhagen, Frederiksberg; free adm

Go treasure hunting and find one-of-a-kind items at one of Denmark’s largest flea markets. With over 600 stands, the Easter Flea Market is held over two days at Forum. Who knows, given it’s Easter, you could find a Faberge egg. (CM)

