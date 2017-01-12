 Early-February Events: Inspiration for the season – The Post
Early-February Events: Inspiration for the season

Copenhagen Dining Week (photo: Event Facebook Page)
February 3rd, 2017 12:00 pm| by Pete Streader & Ben Hamilton
Mind, Body and Soul Fair
Feb 3-5, 10:00-18:00; Brøndby Hallen, Brøndby Stadion 10; 90kr; daninfo.dk

Need some inspiration for pulling yourself out of the winter doldrums and onto a higher spiritual plane? Your quest is over!
This fair has over 200 stands and close to 130 workshops and events.



Close encounters of the spiritual kind are absolutely guaranteed, with everything you could possibly imagine to heal your mind, body and soul: tantric yoga, clairvoyance, astrology, mediums, crystals, healing, meditation, acupuncture, spiritual retreats, various kinds of massage, and other weird and wonderful experiences. (PS)

CPH Winter Pride Week
Feb 4-11; various venues

According to its Facebook page, this year’s week-long celebration will include debates, keynotes, movies, quirky rainbow events and a huge party. Highlights include a Karina Willumsen concert (Feb 10, 20:00; Bossehuset in Christiania) and the winter Pop! Party (Feb 11, 23:00; Pumpehuset). (BH)

Night Terrors Film Festival
Feb 8, 19:30; Husets Biograf, Rådhusstræde 13, 2 Sal, Cph K; 50kr

Back by popular demand, this film features 16 short horror films from a wide range of countries including Andorra and Mexico. While nine of them are from the UK and US, the foreign language films have English subtitles. (BH)

Harry Potter Party CPH
Feb 8, 22:00; Hive, 45 Skindergade, Cph K; 40-80kr

Miss this dress-up party at your peril or it’s avada kedavra! Strictly unofficial, upon arrival you’re sorted into houses and provided with character masks before you can get stuck into the butter beer and fire whiskeys. No Death Eaters or toads allowed! (BH)

Copenhagen Dining Week
Feb 9-15; various restaurants; 215kr; diningweek.dk

Run by Copenhagen Food Magazine, this is the chance to scoff down a three-course meal at a top-class restaurant for the bargain price of 215kr. But be quick to book, as tickets sell out fast, and they’ve already been on sale for a week. (PS)

Seed Pop-Up
Feb 11, 11:00-16:00; Byøko, Allegade 7, Fredriksberg; free adm; froepopup.dk

Feeling needy and seedy? Seed Pop-Up is a seed-swapping market where you swap seeds with other green-fingered enthusiasts or simply buy seeds home to cultivate your own window-box garden. (PS)


