Early-March Art: Behind the human mask

Pierre Huyghe

ongoing, ends May 21, open Tue-Sun 11:00-18:00, Thu 11:00-21:00; Contemporary Copenhagen, Trangravsvej 10–12, Cph K; 75kr, free adm for under-18s and Tue 11:00-13:00; cphco.org

Huyghe’s 2014 eerie video installation Untitled (Human Mask) grew in popularity after being exhibited at many prestigious galleries, such as Hauser & Wirth in London.

It was shot in a landscape deserted after the nuclear disaster and tsunami of Fukushima in March 2011, where a monkey with a human mask seems to be the last remaining resident. Already confused and attracted?

Then trap yourself in a world between fiction and reality, life and death, as well as humanity and animality.

Tom Anholt: Sixty

ongoing, ends March 11, Tue-Fri 12:00-18:00, Sat 11:00-15:00; Galerie Mikael Andersen, Bredgade 63, Cph K; mikaelandersen.com

The exhibition Sixty by the British artist is full of brand-new paintings. Most of them are rendered in oil on linen referencing art history through the incorporation of elements of collage.

Marie Røgilds: Marysmokefire

ongoing, Mon-Fri 10:00-19:00, Sat 10:00-14:00; Pretty Punk, Ravnsborggade 6, Cph N; free adm; prettypunk.dk

Get inspired by Røgilds’ colourful and provocative analogue collage. The exhibition takes place at the new creative space Pretty Punk that wants to showcase young upcoming artists.

Mathias & Mathias: Artie

ongoing, ends April 2, Mon-Fri 10:00-20:00, Sat/Sun 11:00-16:00, Tranen, Gentofte Hovedbibliotek, Ahlmanns Allé 6, Hellerup; free adm; tranen.nu

Enjoy installations situated both in the real world and the art work itself. Visit Tranen and you will be a living piece of art yourself.

Pettersen & Hein: HOME

ongoing, ends April 1, Tue-Fri 11:00-18:00, Sat 12:00-16:00; Etage Projects, Borgergade 15E, Cph K; etageprojects.com

What does it look like when your furniture is no longer functional but sculptural? If you’re interested, stop by at HOME and enjoy the mirror-polished objects by the artistic duo.