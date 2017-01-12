 Early-March Art: Behind the human mask – The Post

Early-March Art: Behind the human mask

Untitled (photo: Pierre Huyghe)
February 24th, 2017 9:00 am| by Leslie Hawener
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Pierre Huyghe
ongoing, ends May 21, open Tue-Sun 11:00-18:00, Thu 11:00-21:00; Contemporary Copenhagen, Trangravsvej 10–12, Cph K; 75kr, free adm for under-18s and Tue 11:00-13:00; cphco.org

Huyghe’s 2014 eerie video installation Untitled (Human Mask) grew in popularity after being exhibited at many prestigious galleries, such as Hauser & Wirth in London.



It was shot in a landscape deserted after the nuclear disaster and tsunami of Fukushima in March 2011, where a monkey with a human mask seems to be the last remaining resident. Already confused and attracted?

Then trap yourself in a world between fiction and reality, life and death, as well as humanity and animality.

Tom Anholt: Sixty
ongoing, ends March 11, Tue-Fri 12:00-18:00, Sat 11:00-15:00; Galerie Mikael Andersen, Bredgade 63, Cph K; mikaelandersen.com

The exhibition Sixty by the British artist is full of brand-new paintings. Most of them are rendered in oil on linen referencing art history through the incorporation of elements of collage.

Marie Røgilds: Marysmokefire
ongoing, Mon-Fri 10:00-19:00, Sat 10:00-14:00; Pretty Punk, Ravnsborggade 6, Cph N; free adm; prettypunk.dk

Get inspired by Røgilds’ colourful and provocative analogue collage. The exhibition takes place at the new creative space Pretty Punk that wants to showcase young upcoming artists.

Marysmokefire (photo: Marysmokefire/ Pretty Punk)

Mathias & Mathias: Artie
ongoing, ends April 2, Mon-Fri 10:00-20:00, Sat/Sun 11:00-16:00, Tranen, Gentofte Hovedbibliotek, Ahlmanns Allé 6, Hellerup; free adm; tranen.nu

Enjoy installations situated both in the real world and the art work itself. Visit Tranen and you will be a living piece of art yourself.

Pettersen & Hein: HOME
ongoing, ends April 1, Tue-Fri 11:00-18:00, Sat 12:00-16:00; Etage Projects, Borgergade 15E, Cph K; etageprojects.com

What does it look like when your furniture is no longer functional but sculptural? If you’re interested, stop by at HOME and enjoy the mirror-polished objects by the artistic duo.

Related News


Latest News

International
Denmark earmarks millions for child victims of Boko Haram
InOut
March Performance: The end of the universe?
InOut
Museums Corner: Underground, overground – taking the green route in Copenhagen
InOut
Early-March Kids: It’s back – as experimental as ever

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved