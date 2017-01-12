Early-March Events: Chocaholics rejoice

Chocolate Festival

Feb 25 & 26, 10:00-17:00; Forum, Julius Thomsens Plads 1, Frederiksberg; 130kr, madbillet.dk

Let’s face it, this is a female target customer affair. After all, no woman in history has ever looked at a man with the same desire they save for a Marks and Spencer chocolate refrigerator square.

Women don’t just prefer chocolate to sex, they prefer it to every conceivable form of hedonism ever known.

The ladies can enjoy activities, lectures and demos from chocolatiers in their element, and even chocolate massages if they’re lucky.

Most men will eat the six tasting vouchers that come with entrance in the first five minutes, and then look to leave like Augustus Gloop.

Conrad Molden

March 1, 20:00; Palermo Comedy Club, Kultorvet 5, Cph K; 100kr

Aarhus-based English comedian Conrad Molden is heading for the big smoke with his show ‘Danglish: A Hyggelicious Comedy Tour’. Recently interviewed in CPH Post, his local observations are particularly popular with Danes, and his dark humour packs a punch as well.

Ghanaian Independence Party

March 4, 23:30-05:30; Below3, Axeltorv 3, Cph K; 100kr

Has it really been 60 years since the Gold Coast was reborn as Ghana! Big it up in the basement until the early hours with host DJ Kofi at the Black & Gold Ball. DJs Black Sheep and Brown lend support. Altogether now: Accra outstanding!

Venetian Mask Ball

March 4, 19:00-04:00; Club 235, Strandvejen 235, Charlottenlund; 995kr, entry after 23:00: 150kr

Dinner jacks, gowns and masks are obligatory at this return to the age of Casanova. Mingle with Amadeus amidst the rococo and candelabras, but don’t overdo it on the huge menu or Antoinette won’t let you share her passionfruit martini.