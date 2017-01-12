Early-March Kids: It’s back – as experimental as ever

Experimentarium

open Mon-Fri 09:30-17:00, Thu 09:30-20:00, Sat-Sun 10:00-17:00; Experimentarium, Tuborg Havnevej 7, Hellerup; 185kr, under-12s: 105kr; experimentarium.dk

Since reopening in January 2017, Experimentarium is again thrilling its visitors with its attractions!

The comeback was eagerly awaited, as the centre is one of the most engaging in the Greater Copenhagen area – especially for the young ones!

It offers visitors diverse opportunities to learn about science and technology within its 16 exhibitions spread over 11,500 sqm.

Besides the impressive architecture of the centre, the Experimentarium is also proud to have the first interactive cinema in the world.

Baking workshop

March 4, 11 & 18, 11:00-13:00; Børnemuseet, Svanholmsvej 3A, Frederiksberg; 40kr; boernemuseet.dk

In March there are three baking workshops waiting for your little ones: kanelsnegle, æbletærter and sukkerpopcorn, and donuts. Creating the sweet treats guarantees excitement and fun!

Alfons Åberg

March 5, 10:00; Kulturhuset Indre By, Charlotte Ammundsens Plads 3, Cph K; adults 70kr, children 50kr; kulturhusetindreby.kk.dk

Your children might already know little Alfons from the children’s books of Gunilla Bergströms? If not, then it is high time because this play (in Danish) will delight them!

Free ice cream

March 4, 12:00-16:00; Manolo Gelato, Gammel Køge Landevej 710, Brøndby; March 11, 12:00-16:00; MG, Ordrupvej 48, Charlottenlund; manolo.is



Manolo is offering free ice cream at its season openings at its Brøndby and Charlottenlund stores (all Paradis stores are doing the same on March 4).