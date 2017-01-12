Early-September Events: Book this date in their dairy

Arla Food Fest

Sep 1-2, 10:00-18:00; Islands Brygge 22, Cph S

Arla Food Fest is packed with surprising food experiences aimed at challenging and expanding the palettes of children, as well as their parents. In addition to the many food stalls, popular musical artists fill the park with joy.

Spirikum Festival

Sep 1; Israels Plads; copenhagencooking.com; 150kr

Spirikum Festival hosts producers of schnapps and aquavit, creating a tasting to be remembered. From cocktail bars to Michelin restaurants, people all over the world are discovering the wonders of Nordic gin.

Bite Copenhagen

Aug 30-31; Bella Center, Center Blvd 5, Cph S; bitecopenhagen.dk

The food exhibition Bite Copenhagen proudly shows off sustainable initiatives from an all-star line-up of international chefs. No company is too big nor too small to show at Bite, so visiting foodies are in for a wide array of kitchens products.

The Wave

Sep 1; Kalvebod Bølge, Cph V; free adm

This pop-up party on he waterfront showcases music from both Danish and international DJs. Enjoy wine, beer and rum while relaxing in lounge chairs, admiring the architecture, or showing your best dance moves to the electronic beat.

BLAM!

Aug 30-Sep 3, times vary; Refshalevej 167, Cph K; 340kr

The internationally successful performance BLAM! is back in Copenhagen for the first time in six years. Don’t miss this comedic tale of four office workers transforming themselves into action heroes.

Nordic Race: Refshaleøen 2018

Sep 1; Refshalevej 177, Cph K; 495-800kr; nordicrace.dk

Push your mental and physical strengths to their limits. This obstacle course race includes a tyre run, cliffhanger, barbed wire, monkey bars and hurdles – all of which make both spectating and participating a thrilling event.

Copenhagen Tweed Ride

Sep 8; 09:00; Badstuestræde 12, Cph K

The annual Tweed Ride returns this year, and it’s just as stylish as past years. With all proceeds going to the Red Cross, who wouldn’t want to join in on the most stylish group bike ride of the year?