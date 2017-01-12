 Entertaining families since 1583 – The Post

Entertaining families since 1583

Enjoy some rides at Bakken! (photo: Erkan)
March 30th, 2017 7:00 am| by Leslie Hawener
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Bakken reopening
March 30, 14:00-22:00; Dyrehavsbakken, Dyrehavevej 62, Klampenborg; free adm; bakken.dk

The world’s oldest amusement park (since 1583) is reopening – so bring your kids and enjoy some rides at Bakken!



With its 32 rides and 78 other attractions, the historic and nostalgic venue offers a full day of entertainment, although the woods of the beautiful Dyrehaven, which accommodates 2,000 deer, is definitely worth a visit too.

Entrance to the park is free, and every Wednesday you can get up to a 50 percent discount if you pay for the rides in cash.

With its variety of food stalls and restaurants, it’s definitely a nice destination for a family trip.

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Woman arrested in Denmark for wanting to join IS in Syria
International
Over 40 percent of Danes say Løkke should be “less accommodating” towards Trump
Denmark
Minister widely condemned for encouraging public to grass up illegal immigrant pizza workers
Business
Danish state company in double role over tax havens

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved