Entertaining families since 1583

Bakken reopening

March 30, 14:00-22:00; Dyrehavsbakken, Dyrehavevej 62, Klampenborg; free adm; bakken.dk

The world’s oldest amusement park (since 1583) is reopening – so bring your kids and enjoy some rides at Bakken!

With its 32 rides and 78 other attractions, the historic and nostalgic venue offers a full day of entertainment, although the woods of the beautiful Dyrehaven, which accommodates 2,000 deer, is definitely worth a visit too.

Entrance to the park is free, and every Wednesday you can get up to a 50 percent discount if you pay for the rides in cash.

With its variety of food stalls and restaurants, it’s definitely a nice destination for a family trip.