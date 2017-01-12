Forget it at your peril: Everyone’s Irish on St Patrick’s Day!

St Patrick’s Day

March 17, all day; various venues

This is the big one! St Patrick’s Day in 2017 is on Friday night – depriving March 18 of its r egular position at the top of the annual ‘call in sick’ charts.

The Irish community is already getting ready for the big day, which this century has been dominated by two major, still relatively new events: the three-legged race and parade.

The St Patrick’s 3 Legged Charity Race has quickly caught the public’s imagination since its first running in 2001, with upwards of 800 people taking part every year.

Registration starts at Kennedy’s Bar at 12:30 and participants are advised to wear something green, bring 150 kroner in cash, get there early to avoid disappointment and not to turn up too drunk!

From Kennedy’s, the participating pairs will walk to The Tent on Axeltorv where they will be tied together and sent on their way around a course that will visit The Shamrock Inn, Pub & Sport, The Globe, The Irish Rover and The Dubliner – drinking half a pint at each on the way.

Time it right and you can also take part in the Copenhagen St Patrick’s Day Parade, which tends to start at 17:00 at Rådhuspladsen. Everyone is welcome to attend, providing they wear green and get to the square well in advance so they can be properly organised.

With Irish music and dancing from 15:30 right through to the end of the parade, it’s a jolly occasion for the whole family to enjoy.

And then finally, don’t miss the late-night party at Spillestedet Stengade. Entry cost 80kr, the doors open at 20:00, and the line-up includes Stöj Snak and Halcyon Hope.