February Art: It’s alive!

Arken Double Bill

Tue-Sun 10:00-17:00, Wed 10:00-21:00; Arken, Skovvej 100, Ishøj; 115kr; arken.dk

Arken presents two new major exhibitions this February.

Gosh! Is it alive? (Feb 4-Aug 6) presents a collection of artworks depicting the human body. Some are real, some fantastical, most are macabre. The Danish artist Peter Land is among the 31 predominantly international artists involved.

Even if the sculptures that make up Light in Darkness (Feb 2-Jul 30) are often disparate, they have one thing in common that creates solidarity: the artificial light they are illuminated in at the darkened Large Gallery. Among the contributors is Danish artist Olafur Eliasson.

Spring Exhibition 2017

Feb 2-Mar 11, Tue-Sun 11:00-17:00; until 20:00 on Wed; Kunsthal Charlottenborg, Nyhavn 2, Cph K; 60kr, free on Wed after 17:00; foraarsudstillingen.dk



Held every year since 1857, the Spring Exhibition welcomes open submissions, focusing on new artworks by Danish and international artists.

FOKUS Videoart Festival

Feb 9-Mar 9; Nikolaj Plads 10, Cph K; 60kr, free adm on Wed; nikolajkunsthal.dk



Normally on display at Nikolaj Kunsthal, the films in this year’s FOKUS – a video art festival (Danish & international) – will be shown online and at selected venues, but no exact information has yet been given.

SMK Fridays #25

Feb 10, 16:00-22:00; Statens Museum for Kunst, Sølvgade 48-50, Cph K; free adm; smk.dk

This is a great chance to explore the National Gallery of Denmark whilst mingling in good company. Good food, drinks and music accompany a wide range of performances, art talks, and workshops.

Sound in the Dark

Feb 11-Aug 27, Tue-Sun 11:00-16:00; Den Hirschsprungske Samling, Stockholmsgade 20, Cph Ø; 95kr; hirschsprung.dk

Music is the central theme of the Garden Hall’s new exhibition, which contains selected works by Edvard Grieg and Niels Gade, and also music instruments.

William Kentridge: Thick Time

Feb 16-Jun 18, Tue-Fri 11:00-22:00, Sat-Sun 11:00-18:00; Louisiana, Gl Strandvej 13, Humlebaek; 125kr; louisiana.dk

Lose yourself in the enveloping installations of South African artist William Kentridge, whose exhibition focuses on the subject of humanity. The work is mostly from the last decade.