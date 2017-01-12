 February Kids: Make it and they will come – The Post
February Kids: Make it and they will come

Lego World (photo: Pixabay.com)
February 3rd, 2017 9:30 am| by Ina Bilic
Lego World
Feb 16-19, 10:00-17:00; Bella Center, Center Boulevard 5, Cph S; 146kr, biletto.dk

Crazy about Lego? Then come and experience Lego World 2017, where fun and educational activities are awaiting your whole family. Or alternatively leave them to leg godt while you let go.



Fastelavn at Carlsberg
Feb 25, 10:00-15:00; Carlsberg Byen, Pasteursvej 28, Cph V; free adm; carlsbergbyen.dk

Carlsberg: where kiddies pet horses and daddies sup beer. Now they’re pulling out all the stops for families with a free entry Fastelavn party. Let the kiddies bash the cat while the daddies tell bad jokes. Cheers!

CPH Tomhawks Rookie Day
Feb 5, Juniors (12-16s): 10:00-14:00, Girls (17+): 12:00-14:00, Seniors (17+): 14:00-16:00; Tomahawks Field, Julius Andersens Vej 7, Valby; free adm

Has all the NFL on TV given you an urge to try out US football? Now’s your chance to shine by joining the Copenhagen Tomhawks on Super Bowl day.

Louisiana Sunday Workshops
ongoing, Tue-Sun 11:00-17:30; Louisiana Children’s Wing, Gl Strandvej 13, Humlebæk; 125kr, under-18s: free adm; louisiana.dk

Does your family enjoy museum and arts? Then head to the Louisiana’s free (including materials, providing you pay for your entry) workshops for children. Let your little ones get crafty!

 


