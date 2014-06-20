Cph Harbour Days

Aug 26-28; Københavns Havn, Islands Brygge, Cph S; mostly free; kulturhavn.dk



The biggest harbour festival in Denmark returns for three days of dance, sport, music and theatre this August. Locals and visitors alike are invited to get involved and take part down by the water.

For once you can leave the bike at home, as the festival is a great opportunity to take a free waterbus around the harbour. Learn more about the city by taking a harbour tour, or alternatively explore the Copenhagen’s charming docklands.

The full program of music and activities is released at the start of August. Whoever performs, this promises to be a vibrant and bustling spectacle.