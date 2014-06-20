Advertise with us Subscribe with us

Head on down and harbour no regrets!

Spend a day by the water (photo: iStock) Spend a day by the water (photo: iStock)
August 26th, 2016 10:00 am| by Alex James
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Cph Harbour Days
Aug 26-28; Københavns Havn, Islands Brygge, Cph S; mostly free; kulturhavn.dk

The biggest harbour festival in Denmark returns for three days of dance, sport, music and theatre this August. Locals and visitors alike are invited to get involved and take part down by the water.

For once you can leave the bike at home, as the festival is a great opportunity to take a free waterbus around the harbour. Learn more about the city by taking a harbour tour, or alternatively explore the Copenhagen’s charming docklands.

The full program of music and activities is released at the start of August. Whoever performs, this promises to be a vibrant and bustling spectacle.


Latest News

The briquette machine has great potential (photo: C F Nielsen)
Danish company fuelling a cleaner future in Uganda
Still allowed in Faxe (photo: iStock)
Danish burka ban proposal fails … barely
The police are on the case (photo: Funen Police)
More rocks being thrown from motorway bridges
Spend a day by the water (photo: iStock)
Head on down and harbour no regrets!
He's not there (photo: NBC)
Important safety tip for Danish late-summer bathers: Don’t drown
Even Princess Mary was tracked (photo: VisitDenmark)
Fines levied in Danish media snooping case

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved