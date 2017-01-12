Keeping art in the family

Nephews

ongoing, end Feb 18, Wed-Fri 12:00-18:00, Sat 12:00-16:00; V1 Gallery, Flaesketorvet 69, Cph V; free adm; v1gallery.com

Following the loss of her sister, Fryd Frydendahl decided to document the childhood of her two motherless nephews.

The result, Nephews, is an exhibition of 26 photographs that charts the development of the boys’ ten-year journey into manhood.

A beginner at the time of her sister’s death, Frydendahl went on to study the subject and the improvement in her photographic style is evident in her work.

The tragic background and the exceptional relationship of the three render a magical exhibition.