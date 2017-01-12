Late-April Kids: Make some noise for the cows on Økodag!

Økodag

April 23, 10:00-14:00; various farms; free adm; økodag.dk

Do your little ones like cows? Then don´t miss Økdag – a chance to greet the cattle as they venture out of their stables for the first time this year. It´s celebrated at farms all over Denmark – by people and cows, as those stables don´t half pong!

Neymar Jr’s Five

April 30, 10:00; Game Street Mekka, Enghavevej 82, Cph SV; 150kr; neymarjrsfive.com

Listen up football champ! The qualifiers of this international football tournament are coming to Denmark along with 50 other countries. Get four friends together, sign up and study the rules!

Papageno and Papagena

April 23, 11:00-12:00, Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej, 10, Cph K; free adm; kglteater.dk

Introduce your kids to the delights of Mozart’s ‘The Magic Flute’ at this free introduction to opera where the foyer of the opera house will be transformed into a stage. Everyone is welcome. (LH)