Late-February Events: No shortcuts to the perfect G&T

Andrea Bocelli (photo: Forumcopenhagen.dk)
February 17th, 2017 9:30 am| by Ben Hamilton
CPH Gin Festival
Feb 17-18, 12:00-20:30; Lokomotivværkstedet, Otto Busses Vej 5A, Cph SV; 220kr

Blooming Aida! Copious amounts of gin and returning from a boozy night out in Cph SV already sound like a recipe for disaster, but this might be exactly the tonic you’re looking for following the fiasco that was Valentine’s Day.



Then again, we’re not recommending you try all 120 varieties of gin provided by the 30 participating exhibitors – that would be greedy.

Live jazz followed by DJs will lubricate your soul whilst the gin does likewise to your throat, before the organisers leave you at the mercy of the city’s south harbour area.

Like they say about a decent G&T, don’t take any shortcuts!

Rich Hall
Feb 16, 20:00; Bremen Teater, Nyropsgade 39-41, Cph V; 250kr

Best known for his astute observation and grumpy delivery, Hall is one of one of an increasing number of US comics based in Britain. He’s best known for being one of the regulars on Stephen Fry’s popular quiz show IQ.

Andrea Bocelli
Feb 21, 20:00; Forum Copenhagen; 650kr

“If God could sing, he’d sound like Andrea Bocelli,” claims Celine Dion about the world-renowned, blind tenor making his first visit to Copenhagen since 2010. Expect renditions from his latest album Cinema, which includes songs from West Side Story and Dr Zhivago.


