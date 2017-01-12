Late-February Music: Kisses or no-nos?

The xx
Feb 10, 20:00; Forum Copenhagen; 410kr
The London-based indie-rock trio met each other as teens – at the same school that produced Hot Chip and Pierce Brosnan.
And just like Goldeneye, they peaked early, winning the Mercury Prize with their debut album, xx, which sold 2.7 million albums.
You’ve heard their music as it’s been used extensively as background music on a wide range of programs including Grey’s Anatomy, Misfits and Top Gear, as well as sports coverage.
Touring to promote their third studio album, I See You, there’s little not to like about The xx, other than their lower case name. Big kisses or no-nos, you decide.
Milky Chance
Feb 21, 21:00; Lille Vega; 160kr
Clemens Rehbein and Phillip Greger (aka Milky Chance) are a in-demand German singer-songwriter duo who started their career via YouTube. They successfully meld folk and reggae elements with electronic beats.
The Dandy Warhols
Feb 25, 21:00; Amager Bio; 300kr
Strongly influenced by the Velvet Underground, the US rock-band are promoting their new album Distortland. They haven’t looked back since a Vodafone ad propelled ‘Bohemian Like You’ into the UK top 5 in 2000.
Ten Fé
Feb 28, 20:00; Ideal Bar Vega; 95kr
British Midlands duo Ben Moorhouse and Leo Duncan started out as street musicians on the London Underground. Their compositions are rock songs merged with electronic accents. Inspirations include the Beatles and Emerson Bros.