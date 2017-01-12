Late-March Events: And le reste is mayhem

Designer Forum

March 31-April 2, open Fri 16:00-20:00, Sat 10:00-17:00, Sun 11:00-16:00; Forum, Frederiksberg; 50-120kr; designerforum.dk

Every autumn and spring, Designer Forum opens its doors to a feeding frenzy the French like to call ‘le reste’ – leftovers, in this case delicious ones.

At Denmark’s largest outlet event, save up to 80 percent on leading brands – clothes and accessories for both men and women that, fortunately for us, would cost more to send back to the supplier than give away at these prices.

Go VIP on Friday and take advantage of all the samples and goodie bags being handed out, as well as prizes and special promotions.

Overall, it’s an unmissable affair for the fashionistas! (DS)

Floor Wars

March 25, 15:00; Vega, Enghavevej 40, Cph V; 185kr; floorwars.dk

For the 12th year in a row, the world’s best solo artists and dance crews are hitting the floor for the pulsating rhythms, fancy footwork and neck-breaking acrobatics of Floor Wars. Doors open at 15:00 and the finals start at 20:00. (BH)

Historiske Dage

March 25-26, 10:00-18:00; Øksnehallen, Halmtorvet 11, Cph V; 140kr

Packed with stages and stands, this is a mecca for history buffs. Weapon demos and guidance will entertain the kids, while the adults can enjoy historic underwear, baking and artefacts and debate the past and the present with onsite experts. (BH)

Hello Vintage Kbh

March 31, 16:00-20:00 & April 1, 10:00-16:00; KPH Volume, Enghavevej 80, Cph SV; 40kr

This is the type of market you fantasise travelling back in time to! There are no individual prices – you just pay the weight, which in this case is 200 kroner per kilo. From the 1960s to 1990s, they’ve got you covered, literally from head to toe. (BH)