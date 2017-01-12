March Music: The best views in town

Drake

March 7, 20:00; Royal Arena; 550kr

‘Boy Meets World’ meets Copenhagen! And no, we’re not talking about the TV show!

The acclaimed Canadian rap singer Drake (born Aubrey Drake Graham) started his European tour early this year and is now heading to Copenhagen.

Known for hits such as ‘One Dance’ and ‘Hotline Bling’, and of course his appearance in the video for ‘Work’, a mega hit for ex-girlfriend Rihanna, Drake will introduce songs from his new album Views, a massive success on Apple Music where it became the first to notch up 1 billion streams.

Be ready to go ‘Zero to 100’ and remember: YOLO!

Dodo & the Dodos

March 3, 20:00; Ishøj Kultur Café, Ishøj; 250kr

An institution in Danish pop music thanks to more than 30 years in the business, the band are playing their greatest hits in an acoustic set. For many sports fans, their music will forever be associated with the 1986 World Cup and 1992 Olympics.

Elvis Costello

March 6, 20:00, Koncerthuset; 450kr

A massive influence on bands like Radiohead and lyricism in general, the Englishman is performing solo, although he’s no less a main attraction. A massive name since ‘Oliver’s Army’ in the mid-1970s, he’s never been a man out of time.

Amy McDonald

March 10, 20:00; Vega; 310kr

The Scottish singer and songwriter enjoyed massive success with her debut album This Is the Life, reaching number one in the UK, Netherlands, Switzerland and Denmark in 2007, with the title track also scoring a lot of success.

Marcus & Martinus

March 18, 19:00; Royal Arena; 375kr

Also known as M&M, this young Norwegian sibling (they are twins!) pop duo started producing music after they won the Junior Melodi Grand Prix contest in 2012. Just 14 years old, they have already released three albums!

Anthrax

March 6, 20:00; Amager Bio; 300kr

The heavy metal American band (named after the disease and because it sounded suitably evil) were considered one of the four leading bands of trash metal music back in the ‘80s (along with Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer).