 March Music: The best views in town – The Post

March Music: The best views in town

The Brooding Canadian himself (photo: Band’s Facebook page)
March 3rd, 2017 11:00 am| by Andrea Dominguez
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Drake
March 7, 20:00; Royal Arena; 550kr

‘Boy Meets World’ meets Copenhagen! And no, we’re not talking about the TV show!



The acclaimed Canadian rap singer Drake (born Aubrey Drake Graham) started his European tour early this year and is now heading to Copenhagen.

Known for hits such as ‘One Dance’ and ‘Hotline Bling’, and of course his appearance in the video for ‘Work’, a mega hit for ex-girlfriend Rihanna, Drake will introduce songs from his new album Views, a massive success on Apple Music where it became the first to notch up 1 billion streams.

Be ready to go ‘Zero to 100’ and remember: YOLO!

Dodo & the Dodos
March 3, 20:00; Ishøj Kultur Café, Ishøj; 250kr

An institution in Danish pop music thanks to more than 30 years in the business, the band are playing their greatest hits in an acoustic set. For many sports fans, their music will forever be associated with the 1986 World Cup and 1992 Olympics.

Elvis Costello
March 6, 20:00, Koncerthuset; 450kr

A massive influence on bands like Radiohead and lyricism in general, the Englishman is performing solo, although he’s no less a main attraction. A massive name since ‘Oliver’s Army’ in the mid-1970s, he’s never been a man out of time.

Amy McDonald
March 10, 20:00; Vega; 310kr

The Scottish singer and songwriter enjoyed massive success with her debut album This Is the Life, reaching number one in the UK, Netherlands, Switzerland and Denmark in 2007, with the title track also scoring a lot of success.

Marcus & Martinus
March 18, 19:00; Royal Arena; 375kr

Also known as M&M, this young Norwegian sibling (they are twins!) pop duo started producing music after they won the Junior Melodi Grand Prix contest in 2012. Just 14 years old, they have already released three albums!

Anthrax
March 6, 20:00; Amager Bio; 300kr

The heavy metal American band (named after the disease and because it sounded suitably evil) were considered one of the four leading bands of trash metal music back in the ‘80s (along with Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer).

Related News


Latest News

Life in Denmark
Expat among the pigeons: A voice for Europe in the land of the Dannebrog
Activities
Performance review: We say “oui” to this fun, farcical raunchy romp
Business
American candidates queued up for Danish jobs
Business
David Davis in Copenhagen for Brexit talks

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved