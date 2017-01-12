March Performance: The end of the universe?

Sleeping with the Lights On

March 3-11, performances Tue-Sat 20:00, Sun 17:00; Dansekapellet, Bispebjerg Torv 1, Cph NV; 125kr, teaterbilletter.dk; 60 mins

The end of the universe begins with dance. Hypothesised by Lord Kelvin in 1850, heat death of the universe is a theory that states the end of the universe will come when there is no longer enough heat energy to perform work.

Choreographers Kasper Ravnhøj and Stian Danielsen took this as a challenge and have created a program that will enable them to expend enough thermal energy to push the universe another step closer to its own demise.

Mute Comp Physical Theater’s show is sure to turn up the heat. (CD)

Teater Tapas

Feb 26 & March 26, 16:00-20:00; Teaterøen, William Wains Gade 18, Cph K; contact carlos@teateroen.dk to perform

Artists stage 15-minute performances of any style or genre in English, Danish or without words. February’s theme is ‘beginnings’ and March’s is ‘absence’. And yes, tapas are served. (BH)

Ballet de Luxe

March 22-April 12; Gamle Scene, Kongens Nytorv 9, Cph K; 75-495kr, kglteater.dk

Three acts take you through the history of ballet, mainly featuring the work of August Bournonville and George Balanchine. Elsewhere, see Breakfast med Bournonville (March 21-30) and Dans2Go (March 3). (BH)

70 Years of Opera

March 14-15; Gamle Scene, Kongens Nytorv 9, Cph K; 75-495kr, kglteater.dk



Enjoy excerpts from Danish National Opera operas performed since its foundation in 1947. Elsewhere, see Mahagonny (March 2 & 5), Dead Man Walking (March 4 & 11) and The Rape of Lucretia (March 30 & April 1, 3 & 5).

Without a Compass

TBC, play runs from March 4-April 8, Mon-Fri 20:00, Sat 17:00; Teater GROB, Nørrebrogade 37, Cph N; 185kr



Enjoy På Herrens Mark with English subtitles on selected nights. As a family gathers at a young man’s deathbed, their existential questions ponder the nature of life, death and God. (BH)