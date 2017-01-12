 Mickey and Minnie are mirror skating again – The Post

Mickey and Minnie are mirror skating again

Grab your Mickey ears! (photo: Hubert Yu Flickr)
February 9th, 2017 7:00 pm| by Ina Bilic
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Disney on Ice
Feb 15-16, 10:30, 14:30 & 18:30; Forum Copenhagen, Julius Thomsens Plads 1, Frederiksberg; 185-450kr, ticketmaster.dk

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate Disney experience when Disney on Ice – 100 years of Magic skates into Copenhagen.



Be charmed by a cast of over 50 unforgettable Disney characters performing 14 classic stories in colourful costumes on a stunning set and sing along to all your favourite songs.

Upbeat music, loveable characters and unforgettable moments make this an experience your family will cherish forever!


Latest News

History
Last month, the Clown Prince of Denmark turned 108
InOut
Mickey and Minnie are mirror skating again
Activities
Performance review of ‘Venus in Fur’: Left in wonder by his Wanda lust
Denmark
Danish politician sentenced for leaking confidential information about gunman Omar el-Hussein to media

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved