Mickey and Minnie are mirror skating again

Disney on Ice

Feb 15-16, 10:30, 14:30 & 18:30; Forum Copenhagen, Julius Thomsens Plads 1, Frederiksberg; 185-450kr, ticketmaster.dk

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate Disney experience when Disney on Ice – 100 years of Magic skates into Copenhagen.

Be charmed by a cast of over 50 unforgettable Disney characters performing 14 classic stories in colourful costumes on a stunning set and sing along to all your favourite songs.

Upbeat music, loveable characters and unforgettable moments make this an experience your family will cherish forever!