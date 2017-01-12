Mid-April Kids: Roll up, Roll up!

WORLD CIRCUS DAY
April 8, 10:00-14:00; The Circus Museum, Hovedporten 6, Hvidovre; free adm; cirkusmuseet.dk
Does your family want to participate in the worldwide celebration of circus as an art and culture form? Then join the Circus Museum for a day full of activities!
You can try juggling and balancing tricks with the help of a professional circus artist, take part in creative activities, explore the exhibition, dress up as a circus artist and see a magic show performed by Philipokus.
Afterwards Circus Baldoni (Alarmpladsen 6; 180kr; baldoni.dk) awaits you in their tent with a great performance at 14:00 – tickets must be purchased but you get a 30 kroner discount!
LUNDEN’S BIRTHDAY
April 9, 12:00-17:00; Lunden Charlottenlund Travbane, Traverbanevej 10, Charlottenlund; 50kr; travbanen.dk
Families and lovers of harness racing, listen up! The Lunden racetrack is inviting you to its birthday celebration!
As well as hosting some races, there are lots of activities for the little ones. Among the attractions, Fireman Sam show, a magic show, a balloon artist, face painting, a bouncy castle, pony rides and guided tours of the stables – basically everything children love.
Food is provided by Rebelfood, and if you are a sweets lover, then hurry up, as the first 1,000 guests get free cake!
QUEENS’ BIRTHDAY
April 16, 12:00-13:00; Royal Palace Copenhagen, Amalienborg Slotsplads 5, Cph K
Stop by at Amalienborg to experience the celebration of Queen Margrethe’s 77th birthday. The guards will play various birthday songs as visitors cheer the Royal Family – don’t forget your Dannebrog!