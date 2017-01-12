Mid-April Kids: Roll up, Roll up!

WORLD CIRCUS DAY

April 8, 10:00-14:00; The Circus Museum, Hovedporten 6, Hvidovre; free adm; cirkusmuseet.dk



Does your family want to participate in the worldwide celebration of circus as an art and culture form? Then join the Circus Museum for a day full of activities!

You can try juggling and balancing tricks with the help of a professional circus artist, take part in creative activities, explore the exhibition, dress up as a circus artist and see a magic show performed by Philipokus.

Afterwards Circus Baldoni (Alarmpladsen 6; 180kr; baldoni.dk) awaits you in their tent with a great performance at 14:00 – tickets must be purchased but you get a 30 kroner discount!