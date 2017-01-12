Mid-March Kids: The world outside their window

CPH:DOX Family Program

March 18-19 & 25-26, 10:30-21:30; various venues; 25kr; cphdox.dk

Do you want your little ones to expand their film consumption beyond Disney? Then take them to the third largest documentary film festival worldwide!

For the first time, this year’s CPH:DOX is offering a kids and youth program. Inclusive of current social and political issues, they offer insight into children’s lives all over the world.

Among them, Ramasjang star Motor Mille invites you for adventurous episodes with circus artists in Denmark – don’t miss it!

Ice sculpture workshop

March 18; 10:00 & 11:00; Vigerslev Bibliotek, Kirsebærhaven 23, Valby; 13:30 & 14:30; Kulturanstalten Vesterbro Bibliotek, Lyrskovgade 4, Cph V; free adm; bibliotek.kk.dk

This free workshop with Søren Cip will teach your kids to create an ice sculpture. Ice blocks and tools are provided.

Yoga for young ones

March 20 & 27, 10:00-11:00; Øbro Jagtvej Bibliotek, Jagtvej 227, Cph Ø; free adm; bibliotek.kk.dk; ages 1-4

How about a fun yoga adventure with your little toddler? If you’re looking for relaxation and quality bonding, then all you need is a comfy outfit, water and your little one!