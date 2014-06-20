Contact us Advertise with us

Mid-September Events: A design market like no other

Many quality products waiting to exchange hands
September 9th, 2016 9:30 am| by TheCopenhagenPost
Finders Keepers
Sep 10-11, 11:00-17:00; Grønttorvet, Valby; over-12s: 50kr, under-12s free adm, billetto.dk
Grab your shopping bags! Denmark’s biggest design market is visiting Copenhagen for a weekend. You will have the chance to browse over 250 stalls filled with products created by up-and-coming designers and artists.

As a platform to be innovative, FindersKeepers puts a range of exclusive and cutting edge designs at your disposal, including clothing, accessories, furniture and artwork. Whether you’re shopping for your family, friends or flat, there will be plenty of finds for each.

It will be an excellent opportunity to discover new creations in the fashion and artistic industries. (SK)



Friday Night Skate
Sep 9, 16 & 30, 20:00; Solbjerg Plads, Cph F; fns-cph.dk
Bring your inliners down from the attic, as Friday Night Skate has three editions in September. Born in San Fransisco in 1989, the idea is to skate through town collectively and have fun! The September 30 run is the last of the year. (MD)

Ishøj Viking Market
Sep 10-11, 10:00-17:00; Ishøj Tange; adults: 40kr, kids: free adm; ishojvikingemarked.dk
As the summer comes to an end, this might be the last chance for a Viking encounter. Fearsome warriors clash swords while beer is brewed, cloth woven and tin melted. Witness Denmark as it was in the good old days. (PS)


