Finders Keepers

Sep 10-11, 11:00-17:00; Grønttorvet, Valby; over-12s: 50kr, under-12s free adm, billetto.dk

Grab your shopping bags! Denmark’s biggest design market is visiting Copenhagen for a weekend. You will have the chance to browse over 250 stalls filled with products created by up-and-coming designers and artists.

As a platform to be innovative, FindersKeepers puts a range of exclusive and cutting edge designs at your disposal, including clothing, accessories, furniture and artwork. Whether you’re shopping for your family, friends or flat, there will be plenty of finds for each.

It will be an excellent opportunity to discover new creations in the fashion and artistic industries. (SK)