Dog’s day at Tivoli

Sep 11; Tivoli; over-8s: 99kr, under-8s: free adm, multiride wristband: 209kr; tivoli.dk

Treat the kids to a Tivoli they will barely recognise on September 11 (exactly two weeks before it closes down until October 14).

Every dog has its day, and Tivoli will quite literally have gone to the dogs.

Unsuspecting guests may feel they are barking up the wrong tree as hundreds of man’s best friends have the chance to go walkies in Tivoli.