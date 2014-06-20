Summer’s over, but there’s no reason to feel down. It’s time for some new special exhibitions at the museums, and if you’re lucky, it will be rainy and cold and give you plenty of time to visit them all.

As interesting as our selected exhibitions are, if there’s a prevailing theme this month, it’s their ability to cause offence – particularly if you’re American!

Detroit and the Donald

For example, the exhibition about the magical atmosphere of abandoned places might not please the good people of Detroit, while the inclusion of the US presidential candidates in a photography display will delight and dismay in equal measure.