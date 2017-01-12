Opportunity always knocks at DOX

CPH: DOX

March 16-26; various venues; cphdox.dk

This year’s documentary film festival will officially open with ‘Last Men in Aleppo’ directed by Syrian journalist Fira Fayyad and Steen Johannessen.

Some 200 films will be presented (including 75 world premieres). The festival is the most comprehensive of its kind in Scandinavia. Now the third largest anywhere in the world, there were 91,400 attendees at the last edition.

As ever, its program will run the gamut from well-known directors to budding new talent in its bid to present the best in contemporary non-fiction, art cinema and experimental film.

This year’s categories are: Music, Hit, Politics, Drama, Art, Kids, Beyond, Concerts, Talks, Events, CPH Science, and the Dox: Award, which consists of 13 films competing in this year’s main competition.

Juries will hand out seven awards in the categories Dox:Award, F:ACT Award, New:Vision Award, Nordic:Dox Award, Politikens Publikumspris, Doc Alliance Award and DR TALENTPRISEN.

Mainly based at Kunsthal Charlottenborg, CPH: DOX will include talks and debates, filmmaker Q&As, workshops and seminars, concerts and art exhibitions, a screening market (CPH:MARKET), and an international financing and co-production event (CPH:FORUM).

Additionally, DOX:ON:TOUR will visit more than 40 municipalities to take the festival to the rest of the country. And there will be a special focus on virtual reality cinema.