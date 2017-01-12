Remember, everything he does, he does it for you

Bryan Adams

Feb 8, 20:00; Forum Copenhagen; 560kr

It was the summer of ‘69 … Bryan Adams sang in ‘84, and those really were the days for the Canadian rocker, a breath of fresh air for fans of the genre who had become weary of the big hair bands.

But by the summer of ’91 the hatemail had started to flow in his direction, fuelled by a song that refused to die that quickly made Adams one of the most famous music stars in the world.

His ballad ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It for You’, the main song for blockbuster Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, remained #1 in the UK single charts for 16 weeks.

More hits followed, but they didn’t exactly endear him to fans still jaded with his sound – cheesy singles like ‘The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me’ didn’t help much, with either gender – and the record companies gave up on promoting his work mid-decade to switch their attention to the likes of Britpop.

Today, 35 years into his career, multiple awards and more than 100 million sold albums later, Adams continues to rock.

In 2015, he released Get up, his 13th album, with the help of Jeff Lynne, the head of the Electric Light Orchestra who has previously produced records for Joe Cocker, Aerosmith and The Beatles, and it’s undoubtedly a more refined sound than the one Adams achieved two decades ago.

Despite his successful music career, Adams has remained a down-to-earth guy, and there aren’t many who can say that. He does a lot for charity and is a committed family man.