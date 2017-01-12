Rethinking your everyday with Sarah Sze

Sarah Sze

March 10-Sep 3, Tue-Sun 11:00-18:00, Thu 11:00-21:00; Contemporary Copenhagen, Trangravsvej 10–12, Cph K; 75kr, free adm under-18s and on Tue 11:00-13:00; cphco.org

Do you still value everyday products like matches, cotton swabs or teabags? Probably not, so don’t miss out the chance to rethink your behaviour at the Timekeeper exhibition by US artist Sarah Sze.

She incorporates various household objects into her sculptures and installations to cherish unperceived materials and question human behaviour, as well as our relation to the world.

The self-proclaimed sculptor originally studied architecture and painting at Yale University and the School of Visual Arts in New York.

The studies influenced the paradoxical nature of her artworks as most of the installations resemble landscapes or even universes in which the boundaries of architecture, video and painting are challenged.

Sze does not see the sculptures as single objects, but as one constellation that touches topics such as sustainability, evanescence and scale. In a way they are an abstract portrayal of the artist’s own personality.

A teacher at Columbia University, arguably her greatest successes was representing the US at the Venice Biennale in 2013.

Barely a week goes by without another of her numerous exhibitions opening around the world or her receiving another diverse award.

If you are interested in delving into Sze’s universes and gaining a new perspective on time, then don’t miss out on her impressive installation!