See alternative music in a new light at Frost

Mads Mouritz Trio (photo: Frost Festival / PR)
February 3rd, 2017 9:00 am| by Ben Hamilton
Frost Festival
Feb 4-25; various venues; frostfestival.dk

The Frost Festival has come a long way since its opening in 2011, when it presented a collection of concerts with a focus on innovative non-mainstream musical talent at unusual locations.



These days its focus is on the use of light – a resource so badly needed in the dark month of February – as it seeks to illuminate the 24 concerts (nine sold out so far) in the most fitting way possible.

As well as the music, the festival also includes ‘The Wave’, an 80-metre long interactive sound and light installation open every day on the Ofelia Plads pier, and Pavillon 11, a light therapy bar open at the weekends at Kongens Have.

