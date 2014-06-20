Contact us Advertise with us

September Kids: Every day is sand-day at this festival

This is one dinosaur you can outrun (photo: Pixabay)
September 1st, 2016 7:00 pm| by Sohini Kumar
International Sand Sculpture Festival
ends Sep 18, 10:00-19:00; Kajgaden 7, Hundested; over-11s: 45kr, under-11s: 20kr, under-5s: free adm; all ages
Admire ten giant sculptures created by international sand artists according to the theme ‘The great Danes’, which will feature some of the biggest names in history.

There is no chance to get bored, as special events, sandboxes and treasure hunts should keep your kids busy.

Lunch is taken care of: there is a cafe with refreshments, and benches provide the perfect picnic spot.



End the day by letting your own creative juices flow by building your own sand sculpture. You will be provided with moulds, tools and, of course, sand.

Animal Workshop
Sep 3-25, Sat and Sun, 11:30-16:30; Sølvgade 48, Cph K; 30kr; ages 3+
This children’s workshop allows kids to discover the world of animals, both large and small, and build their own supervised by the museum’s very own artists.

Lille Carl
Sep 9, 17:00-19:00; Børnekultuhus Ama’r, Øresundsvej 8B, Cph S; 100-50kr, reserve by Sep 6, billeto.dk; ages 3-8
This play about composer Carl Nielsen as a boy is wordlessly conveyed through puppetry and music. Share a communal meal afterwards.

Birds of Prey
Sep 10, 14:00; Bonbon Land, Gartnervej 2, Holmegaard; all ages
Visit this show to see hawks, falcons, and other birds of prey working with falconers to display their hunting and flight abilities. Ten lucky people will have their photo taken with an owl!

Pixeline Alphabet Run
Sep 24, 09:30-11:00; Bonbon Land, Gartnervej 2, Holmegaard; ages 4-12
This one kilometre race held at Bonbon Land involves collecting letters of the alphabet to spell out a word. Proceeds from the race go to the Child Accident Prevention Foundation.

Pony rides
ends Sep 25, Sat and Sun, 12:00-16:00; Hestefolden Kanalvej, Kanalvej 2, Kastrup; 50-60kr; all ages
Children can ride and groom ponies whilst parents enjoy a hot cup of tea or coffee by a bonfire. Occasional activities include carriage rides and archery.


