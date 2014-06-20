International Sand Sculpture Festival

ends Sep 18, 10:00-19:00; Kajgaden 7, Hundested; over-11s: 45kr, under-11s: 20kr, under-5s: free adm; all ages

Admire ten giant sculptures created by international sand artists according to the theme ‘The great Danes’, which will feature some of the biggest names in history.

There is no chance to get bored, as special events, sandboxes and treasure hunts should keep your kids busy.

Lunch is taken care of: there is a cafe with refreshments, and benches provide the perfect picnic spot.