Manus Bell

Sat 10 Sep, 21:00; Musik Loppen, Christiania; 50kr

Rap as a revolutionary art to express political views, while supporting human rights, is the ultimate aim of raptivism – and this is exactly what Manus Bell does with his music.

Born in 1991 to a Danish mother and an Irish father – DNA that has done LOC no harm! – Bell has lived and travelled in countries with complex political environments that have affected his social awareness and critical thinking.

Influenced by Golden Era hip-hop, Bell has already notched up some notable collaborations with political artists, rappers, instrumentalists and producers, both in Denmark and countries like Syria, Egypt, Lebanon and Palestine. He is also a rap coach for a non-profit organ­i­sa­tion.

As the founder and CEO of independent label Home Studio Productions, Bell has just released his first solo album, Galvanize, which will be presented for the first time at a big show at Musik Loppen on September 10.

His work expresses his indignation with the current state of inequality across the world – particularly songs like ‘Syria in Crisis’ and ‘Manus to Society’.

Expect hypnotic vibes and ‘90s boom bap with a touch of jazz as Bell delivers an energetic performance with the help of a full live band consisting of Mattias Søndergaard (drums), Lasse Vistisen (bass), Stefan Iwan (trumpet), PastorPaa (saxophone) and lots of cool cameos.

Let’s get the release party started!

Kris Kristofferson

Sep 13, 20:00; DR Koncerthuset, Ørestads Boulevard 13, Cph S; tickets sold out, waiting list at billetlugen.dk

Join legendary country singer Kris Kristofferson as he celebrates his 80th birthday with the release of an album and a world tour! Keep an eye on online forums for tickets. (SK)

Steel Panther

Sep 20, 19:00; Vega, Enghavevej 40, Cph V; 335kr, billetlugen.dk

Steel Panther are back in Copenhagen! The glam metal band takes the decadence of the ‘80s and triples it, and if their previous concerts in the capital are any indication, this show will be unmissable. (SK)

Debbie Sledge

Sep 22-29 & Oct 4-16, various times; Standard Jazz Club Havnegade 44, Cph K; 195-295kr, billetlugen.dk

Expect an evening of jazz and soul with Debbie Sledge and the acoustic Niels Lan Doky trio. The line-up includes a revised version of Sister Sledge’s hit song ‘We Are Family’. (SK)

Ben Harper

Sep 22, 20:00; Falconer Salen; 580kr

US singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Harper is best known for his guitar-playing skills. The three-time Grammy winner released a new album, Call It What It Is, in April. Now 46 years old, it was his 13th studio release. (GD)