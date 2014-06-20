Golden Days

Sep 9-25, various times and venues; some events require fee, goldendaysfestival.dk

In a world that keeps moving forward, take a trip to the past with Golden Days. The annual festival blankets the month of September, with daily events taking place across Copenhagen. It brings together many of the cultural opportunities the capital has to offer against the background of a theme or historical period.

This year, explore the 1970s, a distinctive era that fashion, film, music and design will never stop revisiting for inspiration, but still managed to include many contrasts. From flare trousers to the retro 1974 World Cup, from Watergate to Watership Down and from Ziggy Stardust to Thin White Duke, it’s all here, warts and all.