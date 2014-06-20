Golden Days
Sep 9-25, various times and venues; some events require fee, goldendaysfestival.dk
In a world that keeps moving forward, take a trip to the past with Golden Days. The annual festival blankets the month of September, with daily events taking place across Copenhagen. It brings together many of the cultural opportunities the capital has to offer against the background of a theme or historical period.
This year, explore the 1970s, a distinctive era that fashion, film, music and design will never stop revisiting for inspiration, but still managed to include many contrasts. From flare trousers to the retro 1974 World Cup, from Watergate to Watership Down and from Ziggy Stardust to Thin White Duke, it’s all here, warts and all.
In the same week, you’ll have the chance to consider gender issues, go to a dinner party complete with rock music, and learn about the ‘70s Danish counterpart of Donald Trump.
From art and politics to food and debate, Golden Days leaves no bases uncovered. With more than 200 activities, you are bound to find something to catch your fancy.
Let the festivities carry you through a liberating and problematic decade via the city’s cultural spaces. This event gives you the chance to look back in light of the present: see how Steven Spielberg’s Jaws changes with today’s scientific knowledge; ask if women’s literature is still relevant; and find out how different architecture was in a workshop for the whole family. There is something to do for all ages.
Exhibitions, films, talks and more will bring the city alive throughout September. Make sure you don’t miss it!