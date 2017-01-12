Museums Corner: Spring’s new start a time to reflect on the past

Now we have warmer temperatures and brighter days, we can finally begin to dream of spring and look forward to Easter.

The splendour of blooming flowers, chirping birds and longer days of sunshine are the heralds of spring that Danes have been longing for.

The museums await

In between picking some snowdrop flowers (vintergækker), sending a few snowdrop letters (gækkebreve), doing a spot of egg painting and eating one or two traditional Easter lunches, it is a must to bike in this radiant weather and visit some of the museums and attractions that host events to mark the annual celebration.

Catch a glimpse of the Viking boat collection, learn how to master sand drawing, listen to the story of Easter and ultimately go egg-hunting among the aquariums.

Easter Magic at the Castle

April 8-17, open Mon-Sun 10:00-17:00, tours at 11:00 & 14:30 (museum tour at 13:30); Frederiksborg Castle, Hillerød; over-15s: 75kr, under-15s: 20kr, under-6s: free adm; dnm.dk

Do you fancy the idea of experiencing Easter like a royal at the Nordic Versailles? Take a cultural trip to Frederiksborg Castle, a building set on the edge of a lake and encircled by a baroque garden, demonstrating that even nature has to bend to a royalty’s will. Apart from panoramic boat tours and breathtaking walks, this Easter holiday you can exclusively admire the tapestry tablecloths and a momentous tulip decoration dating back to the 1600s. The palatial castle has a range of workshops and activities for kids inspired by the childhood of the famous Danish king Christian IV. Children will feel like they’re part of the royal family during the Renaissance period, as they will be given the chance to write with feather and ink, make colour drawings and dress up in gowns and costumes similar to those worn in court. Last but not least, the young ones will be rewarded if they can help the Easter bunny find the missing words in his snowdrop letter (gækkebreve).

Draw like a Viking

April 8-17, open daily 10:00-16:00; Viking Ship Museum, Vindeboder 12, Roskilde; 130kr; vikingeskibsmuseet.dk

The Viking Ship Museum allows you to explore a world of Nordic ancestors as depicted in the history books. Half an hour from Copenhagen and located closely to the waterfront, the museum houses the remains of five Viking ships and tells the story of their discovery in the waters of Roskilde. If you consider yourself a true Viking fan, then visit the museum and join forces with other visitors and volunteers to help with the much-awaited launch of an impressive 30-metre warship, the Sea Stallion, on April 8. The museum also offers the opportunity to experience sailing in a reconstructed Viking ship, although you’ll have to wait until May 1. In the meantime, grab your friends or children on the same date as the launch and learn how to release your creativity in sand drawings inspired by the Vikings’ travels and ornamentation. Partner up with the artist Helle Hove and contribute to the gradually developing installation of sand drawings, which will be on display at the Viking Ship

Hall.

Old-Fashioned Easter Food

April 13-17, open Tue-Sun 10:00-16:00; Frilandsmuseet (Open Air Museum), Kongevejen 100, Lyngby; 65kr, under-18s: free adm; natmus.dk/museerne/frilandsmuseet

Are you keen on discovering the old Danish traditions of the Easter celebration? Arriving at the Open Air Museum, you will feel like the time machine is not just a myth as the museum’s living exhibition is dedicated to the living conditions and culture from the 17th century until the mid-1900s. The authentic atmosphere reproduced over the 86 acres of land will make it easy to imagine yourself transported back in time. This museum is the place to be if you want to discover the story behind the commonly eaten traditional Easter food consumed between Maundy Thursday and Easter Monday, from cabbage soup cooked with mutton or pork and flour porridge, to hard-boiled eggs and omelettes. Come and quench your thirst for knowledge along with your hunger for traditional Danish cuisine!

Planet of Fun

April 8-12, open daily 10:00-17:00, until 21:00 on Mon; Blue Planet, Jacob Fortlingsvej 1, Kastrup; over-11s: 170kr, under-11s: 95kr; info@denblaaplanet.dk; denblaaplanet.dk

The whirlpool-shaped Blue Planet (the National Aquarium of Denmark) in Copenhagen offers plenty of space to wander around with your friends or family as it is the largest aquarium in Europe. Giving visitors the feeling of being underwater, the Ocean Tank, Amazonas and Coral Reef will excite your senses and make you forget that you are located inside the Danish capital. The Easter Holiday at the Blue Planet is all about children: an interactive egg hunt among the aquariums that is aimed at both entertaining the young, but also teaching them about the various aquatic species, a ‘gækkebreve’ workshop and a storytelling game. We hope to see each otter soon!

