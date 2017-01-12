Stripping off for steamy soaks at the Sauna Event

Sauna Event

March 17-18, 16:00-23:00 & 14:00-22:00; Halvandet, Refshalevej 325, Cph K; 175-200kr

A beach bar might not be the most obvious place to go to in March, a month that comes in like a lion and invariably leaves like one.

But as the days get longer, this might be your last chance to enjoy the tranquillity of a soak and sauna under the stars.

Enjoy beer and hot soup from the bar, chill out to some electro-acoustic music, take a look at some underwater art and maybe even take a dip in the sea. Nudity is limited at the event, although there is a sauna exclusively for naturists.

But hurry up as last year’s event sold out fast.