 Stripping off for steamy soaks at the Sauna Event – The Post

Stripping off for steamy soaks at the Sauna Event

It’s getting hot in here, so take off all your clothes…and go enjoy the sauna! (Photo: iStock)
March 17th, 2017 12:00 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Sauna Event
March 17-18, 16:00-23:00 & 14:00-22:00; Halvandet, Refshalevej 325, Cph K; 175-200kr

A beach bar might not be the most obvious place to go to in March, a month that comes in like a lion and invariably leaves like one.



But as the days get longer, this might be your last chance to enjoy the tranquillity of a soak and sauna under the stars.

Enjoy beer and hot soup from the bar, chill out to some electro-acoustic music, take a look at some underwater art and maybe even take a dip in the sea. Nudity is limited at the event, although there is a sauna exclusively for naturists.

But hurry up as last year’s event sold out fast.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Netto weighs in to cut food waste
Local
Copenhagen’s seafood eatery is giving away 100 burrito wraps for free
International
Denmark to extradite daughter of South Korean president’s confidante
InOut
The love is deep for this disco inferno

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved