The harrowing tale of the photographer who escaped a beheading

The harrowing tale of the photographer who escaped a beheading

Daniel Rye was forced to dance with ‘Jihadi John’ (photo: Youtube/IS)
February 19th, 2017 7:00 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Listen to the dramatic, horrifying story of a freelance photographer who was captured and held by Islamic State in Syria for 13 months before being released in June 2014.

READ MORE: Danish journalist details torture at the hands of IS



Rye, who will also take part in a Q&A, was the last prisoner to be released alive from the IS stronghold of Raqqa. Not long afterwards, they started barbarically beheading the prisoners, starting with James Foley, a fellow journalist Rye got to know very well.

The payment of a ransom for Rye’s release drew criticism from countries unprepared to negotiate with terrorists, so the event will no doubt echo some of the controversy that followed.

An evening with Daniel Rye


Feb 27, 19:00; Bremen Teater, Nyropsgade 39-41, Cph V; 200kr

