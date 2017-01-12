The harrowing tale of the photographer who escaped a beheading

Listen to the dramatic, horrifying story of a freelance photographer who was captured and held by Islamic State in Syria for 13 months before being released in June 2014.

Rye, who will also take part in a Q&A, was the last prisoner to be released alive from the IS stronghold of Raqqa. Not long afterwards, they started barbarically beheading the prisoners, starting with James Foley, a fellow journalist Rye got to know very well.

The payment of a ransom for Rye’s release drew criticism from countries unprepared to negotiate with terrorists, so the event will no doubt echo some of the controversy that followed.