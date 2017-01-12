 The love is deep for this disco inferno – The Post

The love is deep for this disco inferno

Saturday Night Fever (photo: Miklos Szabo)
March 17th, 2017 12:30 pm| by Jessica Cavallaro
Saturday Night Fever – The Musical
March 17-April 29; Falconer Salen, Falkoner Alle 9, Frederiksberg; 198-898kr; saturdaynightfevermusical.dks

The One and Only Company presents the premiere of Saturday Night Fever – The Musical based on the film classic of the same name from 1977.



Viewers can look forward to experiencing iconic Bee Gees hits like ‘Stayin’ Alive’, ‘Night Fever’, ‘Disco Inferno’, ‘Boogie Shoes’, ‘If I Can’t Have You’, ‘More Than a Woman’ and ‘How Deep is Your Love’, while witnessing the king of the disco floor: Tony Manero!

Don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes and boogie the night away!

