 Venus de Milo was ‘armless; this one is a sadomasochistic minx – The Post
7442

Venus de Milo was ‘armless; this one is a sadomasochistic minx

Venus in Fur (photo: IStock)
February 2nd, 2017 7:00 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Feb 8-25, Tue-Sat 19:00, Sun 14:00; House of International Theatre, Huset-KBH 4th floor, Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K; 150kr, rabbithole.dk; 90 mins

Since its 2016 launch, Down the Rabbit Hole has lived up to its name with some leftfield productions, and its adaptation of the David Ives play Venus in Fur continues in similar vein.



Jeremy Thomas-Poulsen has cast four actors in two roles – a sadomasochistic actress and a director inclined to submission – thus giving the audience four possible line-ups on any given night.

Theatre group co-founders Vanessa Poole and Jens Blegaa are joined by Vibeke Nielsen and Alex Lehman, performers who have honed their skills in NYC and London respectively.

