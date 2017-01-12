 Womble Wang: things that the everyday folks leave behind – The Post

Womble Wang: things that the everyday folks leave behind

Zhongshan Road, Hangzhou China (photo: Iwan Baan)
February 10th, 2017 9:30 am| by Leslie Hawener
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Wang Shu
Feb 9-April 30, Tue-Fri 11:00-22:00, Sat-Sun 11:00-18:00; Louisiana, Gl Strandvej 13, Humlebaek; 125kr; louisiana.dk

Bricks, tiles, cement or wood? It sounds like a question for the three little pigs, but which materials would you use to build a house?



Well, the widely-acclaimed star architect Wang Shu, whose work is being featured this spring as part of Louisiana’s exhibition series The Architect’s Studio, rarely chooses the easy option.

In his bid to raise awareness of his country’s architecture, he builds extraordinary houses in his homeland by reusing material taken from buildings that have been torn down by the government.

It is part of his bid to counter globalisation and escape from Western influences, which is why he co-founded the Amateur Architecture Studio in 1998 with his wife Lu Wenyu in Hangzhou. The studio has gone on to design many significant 21st century Chinese buildings such as the Ningbo Museum and the China Art Academy.

In 2012 Wang was awarded the Pritzker Prize for universal and timeless architecture that is deeply connected to China’s tradition and culture.

The Architect’s Studio is dedicated to architects fighting globalisation, and the line-up also includes Alejandro Aravena and Tatiana Bilbao.

As well as his choice of material, Wang is well known for his spontaneity, emphasis on local culture and tradition, and critical and experimental style.

Related News


Latest News

International
Denmark to co-host international conference on women’s rights
Denmark
Yet another giant water park on the way to Denmark
InOut
Late-February Music: Kisses or no-nos?
InOut
Womble Wang: things that the everyday folks leave behind

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved