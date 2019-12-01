It wouldn’t be Xmas without the garish glare of the festive markets

It’s time to light the first candle of Advent and start filling out our own calendars with Christmassy events.

Next month will fly past like Santa’s sleigh, and you’ll need all the assistance you can get to buy the necessary gifts to put under the Christmas tree.

Scoff the sugared treats

Fortunately, help is at hand from the hyggelig markets that spring up everywhere.

Many even offer gløgg (mulled wine) and æbelskiver as you peruse the goods and soak up the Danish Christmas vibes.

Christmas Market at Tivoli

ongoing, ends Jan 5; Vesterbrogade 3, Cph V; 130kr; tivoligardens.com

Christmas is just around the corner, meaning Tivoli has opened yet again – this time for its last season of the year! Indulge yourself in Christmas vibes with appetising culinary delicacies and hot drinks at every stall. Santa and his reindeer are ready to meet young souls while grown-ups reminisce about their childhood under the dazzling fairy-tale Christmas lights.

Grand and ‘Hyggelig’ Christmas Market at the Zoo

ongoing, ends Dec 31, 10:00-16:00; Copenhagen Zoo, Roskildevej 38, Frederiksberg; 195kr, under-18s: 105kr; zoo.dk

Although the zoo’s Christmas market only debuted last year, it offers old school Danish Christmas vibes. Some 400,000 sparkling Christmas lights will ensure this is an old-fashioned experience you won’t forget in a hurry – most particularly the bouquet of Danish Christmas treats!

Christmas at Kronborg

Nov 29-Dec 1 & Dec 6-8; Kronborg Castle, Kronborg 2C, Helsingør; 75kr, under-4s: free adm; kongeligeslotte.dk

Quite a royal experience is promised at Kronborg. And it’s even indoor – hurray, we won’t freeze whilst searching for gifts! Visit the decorated rooms and halls of the castle. In the ballroom, enjoy the Christmas show and take your children to Santa beside the massive Christmas tree where they can tell him their biggest secrets.

International Christmas Market at Højbro Plads

ongoing, ends Dec 22; Højbro Plads, Cph K; free adm; julemarked.nu

Located in the centre, the city’s prettiest Christmas market will teleport you back to medieval times. Embrace winter culinary fare from all over Europe: from German frankfurters to sweet Spanish Tempranillo wine.

Christmas Market at Kongens Nytorv

ongoing, ends Dec 22; Kongens Nytorv, Cph K; free adm; jul-i-kobenhavn.dk

Under the glare of the lights of Magasin and Hotel d’Angleterre, experience the ultimate Christmas mood. Meet Father Christmas and take a picture with him if you like – it’s free between 13:00 and 17:00!

HC Andersen Christmas Market

ongoing, ends Dec 21; Nytorv, Cph K; free adm; julemarked.co

Beloved Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen provides the theme for the market. Each stall is named after one of his fairy-tales and you can also meet him and take a picture! The attractions include a merry-go-round for the kids and what is being billed as a Christmas caravan.

Esrum Abbey Christmas Market

Nov 29-Dec 1; Klostergade 11-12, Græsted; 50kr: esrum.dk

Located north of Copenhagen, Esrum Abbey’s Christmas market has a wide array of tasty Christmas treats. Get inspired by great gift ideas, or just simply walk around an astonishing place and enjoy the setting.

Christmas at Bakken

ongoing, ends Dec 22; Dyrehavevej 62, Klampenborg; free adm; bakken.dk

The world’s oldest amusement park is opening its doors for Christmas. Feel ‘julehygge’ with Santa the singing reindeer and all the Bakken gang. Enjoy the park’s rides and Christmas lights as you look out for Santa. And if you pass by on December 22, say farvel to Pjerrot, as it’s the actor’s last day after over two decades in the role!

Dragør Christmas Market

ongoing, ends Dec 22; Badstuevælen, Dragør; free adm; julidragoer.dk

This delightful town at the tip of Amager has been using a time travel theme at its Christmas market ever since getting inspired by a popular Christmas julekalender TV series, ‘Tidsrejsen’, a few years ago. Some of the stalls featured in the series are among the typical Christmas offerings.

Prismen Designers Market

Dec 1 & 11, 11:00-17:00 & 15:00-20:00; Holmbladsgade 71, Cph S; free adm; prismen.kk.dk

Over 60 artists and designers from around the country will be selling handmade arts and crafts at this cosy market. With great food and drinks to go with the unique designs, this is a great chance for a day out with the family to take care of some Christmas shopping.

Christiania Christmas Market

Dec 7-20; Den Grå Hal, Refshalevej 2, Cph K; free adm, Christiania.org

The Grey Hall in Christiania is transformed into a Christmas market that offers untraditional experiences when you get tired of the crowded shopping malls. Instead, enjoy the cosy and warm atmosphere, gløgg with less familiar flavours and the pleasant smell of roasted almonds.