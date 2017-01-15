Camping Fair

Jan 20-22, Fri 14:00-20:00, Sat 10:00-17:00, Sun 10:00-17:00; Bella Center, Center Boulevard 5, Cph S; over-12s: 80kr, under-12s: 20kr, discounts available for family tickets; campingibella.dk

Bella Center is still undecided over whether there will be a Holiday Fair this year, which might surprise many, given how it has been a regular fixture in Denmark’s dreariest month for so long – a welcome injection of endorphins as you visualise the rewards waiting for you if you can make it through another winter.

But camping? It doesn’t quite fill you with the same level of anticipation. Freezing nights and mornings, trying to get the campfire started in a force-10 gale, setting up or dismantling your tents in the rain, and waking up being poked by a sharp object (feet in the face is unpleasant enough, but in the midriff, that tends to be illegal) – you wonder why you bother, or at least until you arrive and breathe in that country air and let your mind rest.

More than any other holiday, camping offers a fantastic chance to get away from it all. Leaving all your electronic devices at home, it’s a welcome chance to switch off, recharge and ultimately count your blessings for all the modcons that make modern life such a breeze.