June Events: From Copenhell to Carnival to Classico, something for everyone

Swimming in CPH Harbour

ongoing, ends Aug 31; venues include Islands Brygge & Fisketorvet; open Mon-Fri 07:00-19:00, Sat-Sun 11:00-19:00

The water’s so clean in the city centre, you can swim in it!

Royal Arena line-up

June 6-22; Royal Arena, Hannemanns Alle 18-20, Cph S

Elton John (June 6), Mark Knopfler (15th) and Andre Rieu (22nd) are among the stars performing at Royal Arena in June.

Copenhell

June 19-22; Refshaleøen, Cph K; copenhell.dk

Denmark’s most prestigious rock and metal festival is celebrating 10 years this year. The event has a stellar line-up this year including The Scorpions, Tool and Slipknot.

Psychedelic Rock

June 20, 20:45; Nørrebro Teater, Ravnsborggade 3; rsvp-popup.com

Enjoy arrangements inspired by the music of Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, The Doors, Cream and Jefferson Airplane.

Copenhagen Carnival

June 7-10

The dancing girls are out in force to celebrate the Whitsun weekend in style.

CPH Dance Festival

June 14-15; Pumpehuset, Studiestræde 52, Cph K

Attend workshops, dance shows and concerts, and then dance into the small hours.

Anne, Sanne & Lis

June 19, 20:00-23:00; Hannemanns Alle 18-20; 350kr; ticketmaster.dk

The popular singer-songwriters added more dates after their tour quickly sold out, including this one at Royal Arena.

Rammstein at Parken

June 19; Parken, Cph Ø

The band have a huge cult following, but is that enough fans to fill Parken.

Roskilde Festival

June 29-July 6

Eight days of festival madness kicks off in a field in Roskilde. Bob Dylan, The Cure, Travis Scott and Cypress Hill are among the headliners.

Skt Hans Aften

June 23; all over CPH

Find a bonfire and join in the fun as the witch burns.

Copenhagen Classico

June 16; Onkel Dannys Plads, Cph V; 100kr; copenhagenclassico.dk

If your idea of a bicycle race involves leisurely riding and breaks for coffee and champagne, this is the one to sign up for. Then after the race, participants enjoy lunch and drinks. Don’t forget to dress up and find an old bicycle to use.

Copenhagen Photo Festival

June 6-16; Photo City, Cph Ø; 80kr; copenhagenphotofestival.com

Set out for some abstract travel where the only limit is the sky. Whether you’re into philosophy and self-reflection or an uncensored version of reality, the exhibition will surely meet most tastes in art.

KLANG

ongoing, ends June 10; various locations; 80-250kr; klang.dk

This avant-garde music festival will host over 30 Danish and international music acts. The festival, now entering its tenth year, is the country’s largest event for contemporary music and will have programs for all ages.

Warrior Dash

June 8; Valbyparken, Cph SV; 485kr; copenhagenwarrior.dk

Challenge your endurance in the race of the year. Grab your friends and team up against some of the fastest, strongest and competitive warriors. The run will certainly test your physical skills over 30 obstacles.

Euro 2020 qualifiers

June 7 & 10; Parken, Cph Ø

Tickets for Georgia on June 10 might be easier to get than for Ireland three days earlier. Get ready for a green invasion!

Tivoli Summer Season

ongoing, ends Sep 22; Tivoli, Cph K; open Sun-Thu 11:00-23:00, Fri-Sat 11:00-24:00; over-8s: 130kr, under-8s: 60kr, unlimited ride ticket: extra 240kr; tivoli.dk

No visit to Copenhagen is complete without a visit to its most famous themepark, which last year celebrated its 175th anniversary.

Bakken Summer Season

ongoing, ends Sep 8; Dyrehavevej 62, Klampenborg; open Mon, Wed & Sat 12:00-22:00, Tue & Thu-Fri 14:00-22:00, Sun 12:00-21:00; free adm, unlimited ride ticket: 219kr, under 115 cm: 139kr; bakken.dk

Founded in 1583, Bakken is the world’s oldest themepark that is still in operation.

Sand Sculpture Festival

ongoing, ends Oct 20, daily from 10:00; Kajgaden 7, Hundested; sandskulptur.dk

The eighth edition of this festival will feature the work of 40 local and international sand sculptors. The site offers a huge children’s area, where the whole family can enjoy themselves with various activities.

Tivoli Summer Classic

Sat & Sun and selected other days; Tivoli, Cph K; tivoli.dk

Tivoli will this summer welcome a huge variety of classical music into its gardens. Among the highlights are a rendition of ‘Peer Gynt’ on May 18 at 19:30 – the 225kr ticket includes entry to Tivoli.

Friday Night Skate

June 14, 20:00; Solberg Plads, Frederiksberg; free adm; fns-cph.dk

Put on your skates and join the fun as people of all ages come together for an evening skate around town. Whether you’re a greenhorn or a pro, this event is for everyone.

Day at the Races

June 22 & 30 from 12:00 (16.30 on June 1); Klampenborg Galopbane, Klampenborgvej 52; 60kr; galopbane.dk

Enjoy the fun and competitive spirit of Klampenborg Racetrack. Enjoy a flutter or two, listen to music and enjoy some great food and racing at the track.

Thorvaldsen Plads Flea Market

every Fri & Sat 08:00-17:00; Thorvaldsen Plads 2, Cph K

This treasure trove of antiques and collectables is not very big, but fans of Danish design with a keen eye will certainly be able to seek out some gems here. If not, the setting alone is enough to visit.

Nørrebrogade Flea Market

every Sat 09:00-17:00; Nørrebrogade, alongside Assistens Kirkegard, Cph N

Dubbed Denmark’s longest flea market, you are sure to find something along this 333-metre stretch, which runs alongside the famous Assistens Kirkegard graveyard. Typical goodies include vintage furniture, art and watches.

Gentofte Flea Market

every Sun 07:00-14:00; Bregnegårdsvej 2, Gentofte

Some 3,000 people flock to this market every Sunday in the hope they can nab some Royal Copenhagen porcelain or second-hand designer goods at a fraction of the price. Plenty of antiques and vintage pieces make this worth the trip.

Frederiksberg Flea Market

every Sat 07:00-15:00; Bredegade 13, Frederiksberg

This sprawling market offers everything from clothing and books to furniture and antiques. Located near Frederiksberg’s city hall, it’s the perfect area for a Saturday wander and a great place to grab a bargain.