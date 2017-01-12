Late-April Events: No guts, no glory!

Following a sellout show in Brussels, the world’s number one kickboxing league, GLORY, is heading to the Danish capital, bringing its top middleweight fighters for a night of live smackdowns at GLORY 40: Copenhagen.
World number two, Canada’s Simon Marcus, will be seeking to avenge his defeat last September in New Jersey to Dutch fighter Jason Wilnis, the current champion in the division.
Denmark will be represented by two home fighters: Niclas the ‘Danish Destroyer’ Larsen and Mohammed El-Mir.
Friday Night Skate
April 28, 20:00-22:00 (next dates May 12 & 26, June 23); Solbjerg Plads, Frederiksberg; free adm; fns-cph.dk
Bring your skates and helmet and soak in this upbeat atmosphere as skaters of all levels of experience enjoy some fun outdoor exercise and a real sense of occasion. Music jams included!
Free Your Feet Copenhagen
April 30 & May 21, 13:00-15:00; DGI-byen, Tietgensgade 65, Cph V; 125kr
Acclaimed dancer/choreographer Peter Friis leads you on this fun two- hour dance party with flavours of jazz, funk, Latin, disco, swing and musicals -singing along encouraged. Get grooving!