 Late-April Events: No guts, no glory! – The Post

Late-April Events: No guts, no glory!

(photo: Event Facebook Page)
April 23rd, 2017 7:00 am| by Annaleah Magnuson
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Following a sellout show in Brussels, the world’s number one kickboxing league, GLORY, is heading to the Danish capital, bringing its top middleweight fighters for a night of live smackdowns at GLORY 40: Copenhagen.

World number two, Canada’s Simon Marcus, will be seeking to avenge his defeat last September in New Jersey to Dutch fighter Jason Wilnis, the current champion in the division.



Denmark will be represented by two home fighters: Niclas the ‘Danish Destroyer’ Larsen and Mohammed El-Mir.

Friday Night Skate
April 28, 20:00-22:00 (next dates May 12 & 26, June 23); Solbjerg Plads, Frederiksberg; free adm; fns-cph.dk

Bring your skates and helmet and soak in this upbeat atmosphere as skaters of all levels of experience enjoy some fun outdoor exercise and a real sense of occasion. Music jams included!

Free Your Feet Copenhagen
April 30 & May 21, 13:00-15:00; DGI-byen, Tietgensgade 65, Cph V; 125kr

Acclaimed dancer/choreographer Peter Friis leads you on this fun two- hour dance party with flavours of jazz, funk, Latin, disco, swing and musicals -singing along encouraged. Get grooving!

 

GLORY WORLD SERIES


April 29, 19:00; Forum Copenhagen, Frederiksberg; 238-1175kr, billetlugen.dk; glorykickboxing.com



Latest News

History
How the Danish PM was saved from death by a finely-tailored suit
Activities
The 48-hour party people are back!
Activities
Late-April Events: No guts, no glory!
History
Romance, gossip and a mock execution that fooled the Danish queen

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved