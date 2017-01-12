Late April Events: Two days without sleep

Copenhagen’s unique Nørrebro neighbourhood will celebrate its annual culture festival in rare form this spring.

The notoriously vibrant area will transform into one of the city’s largest celebrations of the year with music, food and entertainment to boot.

The program for the weekend-long party isn’t released yet, but is sure to boast a line-up of events that celebrate the quirky personality of the neighbourhood. Families and party-goers alike will find an activity to suit any agenda.

Over a period of 48 hours, experience the best of Copenhagen by visiting the festival as either a guest or a volunteer. (SB)

Copenhagen Sakura Festival

April 28 & 29 from 11:15; Langeline Park, Cph K; free adm; sakurafestival.dk

Experience performances, cosplay, music, lectures and a cup of Japanese tea while gathering under 200 bloomed cherry blossom trees to celebrate Japanese culture. Spend the day immersed in culture and serenity. (MA)

Friday Night Skate returns

April 27, 20:00 (also May 11 & 25); Solbjerg Plads, Frederiksberg; fns-cph.dk

Soak up the atmosphere of the capital on this rollerskating odyssey through the streets of Copenhagen. Skate around in the company of blaring music and 500 participants of all levels. Don’t forget your helmet! (MA)