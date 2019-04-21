Late April Festivals: Comedy, calzone and cosplay

CPH Int Improv Festival

April 15-20; Frederiksholms Kanal 2, Cph K; 80kr; improvcomedy.eu

Now in its sixth year and perfectly timed to cover the vaccum that is Easter, this is emerging as one of Europe’s finest improv comedy festivals, attracting amazing performers from Europe and North America.

Street Food Festival

April 26-28; Hans Tavsens Park, Cph N; free adm

The cosy Hans Tavsens park is transformed into a culinary oasis with street food of all types and concepts.

Sakura Festival

April 27-28, 11:00-16:00; Langelinie Park, Nordre Toldbod; free adm; sakurafestival.dk

The 12th annual festival celebrating Japanese culture. Enjoy sumo, sumie and sushi.

48-Timer Festival

April 26-28; all over Cph N; 48-timer.com

Join the 48-hour party people! The festival consists of over 50 different events across the entire neighbourhood. Free to the public, the events include concerts, a parade, a Mexican backyard bash and art installations.

Cph Art Space

April 19-21, 10:00-16:30; Docken, Færgehavnsvej 35, Cph Nordhavn; 60kr; billetexpressen.dk

A welcome Easter holiday art event where over 60 selected artists will present their works.

Danish Design Festival

May 1-13; various venues in CPH; ddfestival.dk

This festival celebrates the diversity of design present in Copenhagen with exhibitions, events, conferences and awards. Highlights include a creative workshop where participants can exchange design ideas.

Science & Cocktails

April 23, 19:00-23:55; Byens Lys, Fabriksområdet 99, Cph K; free adm

A discussion on the potential impact of climate change. It’s an event where the audience can interact with four scientists and discuss humanity’s biggest problem … and sup cocktails.