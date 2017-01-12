Late January Events: Symphony vote for Super Mario and friends

SCORE
Jan 27 & 28, 19:30; DR Koncerthuset, Ørestads Blvd 13, Cph S; 85-400kr (waiting list)
The National Symphony Orchestra and Choir will perform tunes from classic video games like Super Mario, Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed. The show includes the world premiere of The Last Guardian. Check internet forums for tickets. (BH)
The Stone Sisters and Friends
Jan 27 & Feb 3, 10 & 17, 20:00; Improv Comedy Copenhagen, Frederiksholm Kanal 2, Cph K; 80kr; improvcomedy.dk
Watch the Stone Sisters, the main team at Improv Comedy Copenhagen, in action. And for an extra 20kr, why not drop in beforehand and take part in a two-hour workshop at 17:00. (BH)
6-Day Race
Jan 26-31; Ballerup Super Arena; 150-450kr; 6dageslob.dk
Join inebriated revellers tapping their feet to the oompah 6-day waltz as participants compete in pairs in this historic race to complete the highest number of laps in a specified time. In the old days, they used to race around the steep banks of the arena at Frederiksberg’s Forum. (PS)