Late January Events: Symphony vote for Super Mario and friends

SCORE

Jan 27 & 28, 19:30; DR Koncerthuset, Ørestads Blvd 13, Cph S; 85-400kr (waiting list)

The National Symphony Orchestra and Choir will perform tunes from classic video games like Super Mario, Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed. The show includes the world premiere of The Last Guardian. Check internet forums for tickets. (BH)

The Stone Sisters and Friends

Jan 27 & Feb 3, 10 & 17, 20:00; Improv Comedy Copenhagen, Frederiksholm Kanal 2, Cph K; 80kr; improvcomedy.dk

Watch the Stone Sisters, the main team at Improv Comedy Copenhagen, in action. And for an extra 20kr, why not drop in beforehand and take part in a two-hour workshop at 17:00. (BH)