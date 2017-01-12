Late-June Events: Fleeing to the Refugee Food Festival

Refugee food festival

June 20-24; venues include Iluka and Birkesmosegaard; refugeefoodfestival.com

This is the first time that Copenhagen will be hosting the refugee food festival, commemorating the World Refugee Day. Many competent refugee chefs will participate, bringing in cuisine specialties from their home lands.

Summer Dance

June 24-July 25; Mon-Thu 19.00-22.00; Fælledparken Cph N; sommerdans.dk

You can now learn how to dance, for free! There is a range of styles you can choose from including kizomba, tango, folk dance, and Bollywood.

Craft’s market Absalon

June 22, 10:00-15:00; Folkehuset Absalon, Sønder Boulevard 73, Cph V; absaloncph.dk

Jewellery artists, fashion designers, graphic creators, ceramists, potters and many more.

Summer fest

June 22; Nørrebroparken, Cph N

Enjoy games, sports, theatre, barbecue, music and lots of fun activities!

Fluo Moon Party

June 27; secret location TBC

Party from midnight to dawn with a playlist of techno, electro and house songs.

Copenhagen Photo Festival

ongoing, ends June 16; Photo City, Cph Ø; 80kr; copenhagenphotofestival.com

Set out for some abstract travel where the only limit is the sky.

Dharmander Singh & Nik Coppin

June 17; Drop Innm Kompagnistræde 34, Cph; meetup.com

Unwind with these English stand-up comedians.

International day of yoga

June 21; UN City, Marmorvej 51, Cph; FB @hssdenmark

United Nations, Denmark in collaboration with the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh has organized a free yoga session, a practice that originated in India.

Talk about The Beatles

June 24, 20:00; Folkehuset Absalon, Sønder Boulevard 73, Cph V; absaloncph.dk

Take a journey through the past when The Beatles were all the rage. The talk provides insight into the Beatlemania phenomenon which significantly affected the culture in the West.

Elmegade flea market

June 15; Elmegade, Nørrebro, Cph N

Spend the weekend with your family at this lively market you can shop, eat, or even paint your face!

Silent Disco

June 14; Refshalevej 209A, Cph K

Wear your headphones and choose the music you want to dance to.

Copenhell

June 19-22; Refshaleøen, Cph K; copenhell.dk

Denmark’s most prestigious rock and metal festival is celebrating 10 years this year. The event has a stellar line-up this year including The Scorpions, Tool and Slipknot.

Skt Hans Aften

June 23; all over CPH

Find a bonfire and join in the fun as the witch burns.

CPH Dance Festival

June 14-15; Pumpehuset, Studiestræde 52, Cph K

Attend workshops, dance shows and concerts, and then dance into the small hours.

Copenhagen Classico

June 16; Onkel Dannys Plads, Cph V; 100kr; copenhagenclassico.dk

If your idea of a bicycle race involves leisurely riding and breaks for coffee and champagne, this is the one to sign up for. Then after the race, participants enjoy lunch and drinks. Don’t forget to dress up and find an old bicycle to use.