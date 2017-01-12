Late-March Art: Top of the totem poll

Totem

Ongoing, ends March 31; Royal Copenhagen flagship store, Amagertorv 6, Cph K; free adm; royalcopenhagen.com

Danish visual artist Cathrine Raben Davidsen presents her new solo exhibition. Her new body of work consists of ceramics, drawings, paintings and an animation film – all thematically inspired by prehistoric ceramics, animistic spirituality, and totemism.

Peter Holst Henckel

ongoing, ends April 22; Gl Holtegaard, Attemosevej 170, Holte; gl-holtegaard.dk

Under an aesthetically seductive surface of exotic palms, florid butterflies and scenic scenery, Danish artist Peter Holst Henckel presents photo and video works that comment on some of the major political, cultural and social issues of our time.

Open My Glade

ongoing, ends June 23; Louisiana Museum, Gl Strandvej 13, Humlebæk; louisiana.dk

Pipilotti Rist is acclaimed for her exploration of the moving image, and this exhibition includes single-channel videos, large spatial video and audio installations, and video sculptures.

A World of Love

ongoing, ends Sep 8; Arken, Skovvej 100, Ishoj; 60kr; arken.dk

Arken presents a vast, sensual exhibition featuring the Australian artist Patricia Piccinini’s wondrous universe of fabulous tales and creatures, which has been known to feature the odd mutated human. (VP)