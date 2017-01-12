Late-March Events: Set your clocks for DOX

CPH: DOX

March 20-31; various venues; cphdox.dk

CPH: DOX is back with an ambitious program of 200 films, along with debates, conferences, concerts, art exhibitions, VR installations and parties. Some 110,000 guests attended in 2018, making DOX one of the world’s largest documentary film festivals.

Baywatch at CPH:DOX

March 29, Bremen Teater, Nyropsgade 39-41, Cph K; 90kr; cphdox.dk

When the Berlin Wall fell, the philosopher Screko Horvat was in exile and Pamela Anderson was on the cover of Playboy. And now they’re coming to Denmark to discuss their views on the current crises in Europe.

Little Culture Night

March 15, 16:00-21:00; various venues; 85kr; kulturnatten.dk

Over the last 26 years, Culture Night in October has become Copenhagen’s largest annual cultural event, but now children are the target customer at this mini-me version.

Copenhagen Bike Show

March 16-17, 10:00; Oksnehallen, Halmtorvet 11, Cph V; 60kr; copenhagenbikeshow.dk

Scandinavia’s largest bike fair will inhabit a 5,000 sqm will area as Danish and foreign exhibitors present news, travel possibilities and innovative products to all bicycle lovers.

Sauna Event

March 16, 16:30-23:00; Sjaellandsgade Bad 12A, Cph N; 180kr; place2book.com

Sauna Event once again invites you to a warm winter experience. Enjoy mobile saunas, wilderness baths with other enthusiasts in a unique atmosphere under the open sky.

Designer Forum

March 29-31; Bella Center, Center Boulevard 5, Cph S; ticket prices vary; designerforum.dk

Check the website for VIP options – a chance to arrive early and take your pick of last season’s must-haves at a discount. The event also includes a wide range of cool brands for kids.

Historiske Dage

March 30-31, 10:00-18:00; Oksnehallen, Halmtorvet 11, Cph V; historiskedage.dk

The Historical Days festival returns with a full schedule of experiences, lectures, debates and exhibitors, as storytellers, researchers and writers gather to help history come alive.

Vintage Kilo Sale

March 16, 11:00-18:00; Norrebrohallen, Cph N; 22kr

Source leather, denim, wool and silk at Germany’s biggest Vintage Kilo Sale whilst listening to awesome live music.

Mojitos & Burritos

March 21, 14:00-02:00; Gensyn, Rolighedsvej 20, Frederiksberg

In celebration of Gensyn’s second birthday, enjoy delicious mojitos or juicy burritos – all for great prices.

Cph Film Festival

March 15-16; Huset Biograf, Rådhusstræde 13, Cph K; free adm; huset-kbh.dk

In support of independent films, the two-day event includes screenings and awards.