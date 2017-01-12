 Late-March Performance: The gowns are back in town as thin Lizzy gets the Ken Follett history treatment – The Post

This queen will be obeyed (photo: Bellevue Teatret)
March 15th, 2019 11:09 am| by Maja Maria Christensen & Virginia Pedani
A Column of Fire
Sat & Sun 15:00, until March 31; Bellevue Teatret, Strandvejen 451, Klampenborg; bellevueteatret.dk
Following on from their success adapting Ken Follett’s historic bestsellers The Pillars of the Earth and World without End, Bellevue presents the third instalment, which is set in the 16th century. The Danish-language show has English subtitles at the weekend – via the ‘thea dogood’ app. (MMC)

Floor Wars
March 23, 19:00; Vega, Enghavevej 40; 185kr, floorwars.dk
Floor Wars mainly consists of three vs three breakdance/b-boying battles. Inspiring to both newbies and professionals on the breakdancing scene, it’s a great event at which to network and exchange ideas. (VP)

Choreography in Action
March 25, 19:00-21:00; Kunsthal Charlottenborg, Nyhavn 2, Cph K; free adm; dansehallerne.dk
BLUE TIT Production presents the first public screening of its new film ‘Evil spirits have no body’, sharing insights on its filmmaking process and choreographic approach to images. (VP)

Det Frie Felts Festival
March 11-16; various venues in Cph; free adm; detfriefeltsfestival.dk
Experimental forms of expression are given a chance to shine at participating venues that include A-Salen, KoncertKirken and Hofteatret. Among those are in action are CuntsCollective and CoreAct. (VP)

CPH Circus Arts Festival
March 25-31; Dansehallerne, Regnbuepladsen 7, Cph V; dansehallerne.dk
Forget about the clowns and horses and give into the pleasure of these new circus acts. (VP)

Fokus Video Art Festival
ongoing, ends March 31; Copenhagen Cultural District & Nikolaj Kunsthal, Nikolaj Plads 10, Cph K; Wed free adm; 70kr; fokusfestival.dk
This is not a traditional festival. Once again Fokus will lift video art out of its traditional setting at the gallery, displaying it at carefully selected city spots – both indoors and outdoors. (VP)



